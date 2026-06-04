LAPD: Man who killed mom’s 81-year-old boyfriend called himself ‘son of man’

TARZANA, Calif. (KESQ) - A suspect arrested following the fatal stabbing of his mother's 81-year-old boyfriend in Tarzana told investigators he was "the son of man" and confessed to killing "the man of sin," police revealed today.

Officers responded about 9:30 a.m. Thursday to a radio call of trouble at a home in the 19200 block of Erwin Street, east of Tampa Avenue and south of Victory Boulevard, where they found the mortally wounded victim, later identified as James Handy, unconscious in the front yard of the home, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 911 call that sent officers to the location included the statement, "I am the son of man. I just killed the man of sin,'' police said.

Handy, who suffered a stab wound to his chest, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the LAPD.

"The suspect flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he was the one they were looking for,'' according to a police statement. "The suspect resides at the location with his mother, who is the victim's girlfriend."

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder.

He was being held at the LAPD's Valley Jail in Van Nuys in lieu of $2 million bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department inmate records.

Anyone with information that could aid the investigation was urged to call Detective Simonyan or Detective Lopez of the Valley Section of the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division at 818-374-9550.

ABC7 reported that Handy was an actor who appeared in films including "Arachnophobia," "Jumanji" and "Top Gun: Maverick,'' along with a host of television shows.