Pratt concedes in LA Mayor’s race, vows to continue exposing ‘corruption’

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Spencer Pratt today released what appeared to be a concession speech -- remarks that quickly turned into a commitment to expose alleged corruption in the city now that his Los Angeles mayoral "campaign phase is over.''

In his three-minute video, the former reality television personality moved on from the election to criticize Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilwoman Nithya Raman -- who both beat him out in the June 2 primary and are now facing each other in November's general election -- and the state of the city.

"I didn't get in this for political power, I got in this to expose this corrupt machine and nothing's changed,'' Pratt said. "... And now I don't have to worry about offending CNN viewers. I don't have a campaign to hamstring me now. It's war."

"Angelenos are now stuck with two morons responsible for all their problems and they have to choose between dumb and dumber ... The city will tumble headlong into the abyss,'' Pratt added.

Representative for Bass' and Raman's campaigns did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"We have some recordings of one of your exalted candidates doing and saying something that would make her resign in shame,'' Pratt said. "So, Karen, Nithya, ask yourself is it possible that one of your employees may have a recording of you doing or saying something that would force you to resign in disgrace? Hope you sleep well at night over the next five months."

Pratt's mayoral campaign focused on addressing corruption at City Hall, getting homeless drug addicts off the streets and on restoring Pacific Palisades, which was destroyed by the 2025 Palisades Fire, including his own home.

Raman declared victory Monday in the battle for second place over Pratt, who initially held a solid lead over Raman. But the councilwoman steadily gained ground as counting of mail-in ballots continued after the June 2 primary, finally overtaking Pratt on Sunday.

According to the latest tally released Thursday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, Raman had 246,333 votes, or 29%, with Pratt trailing behind at 216,783 votes, or 25.52%. Bass was first with about 34% of the vote.