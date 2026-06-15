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LA28 to open volunteer applications July 14 for Olympic and Paralympic Games

Acquired Through MGN Online on 01/27/2026
Philip Mallis / CC BY-SA 4.0
Acquired Through MGN Online on 01/27/2026
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Published 11:41 AM

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games announced today that it will begin accepting applications July 14 for its volunteer crew program.


LA28 is encouraging fans from around the world to apply to become members of the volunteer crew, which it describes as the ``team behind the scenes powering the world's largest sporting events.''
"As fans fill the seats and athletes take the global stage, behind every event, every venue and every moment is the LA28 volunteer crew,'' LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover said in a statement.

``Volunteers are the backbone of the Games. They are a friendly face who helps welcome the world, create memorable experiences and bring the Olympic and Paralympic spirit to life. Their passion and energy will help define LA28 for athletes, fans and communities across the region,'' Hoover added.
Starting July 14, which is exactly two years out from the opening ceremony of the 2028 Games, applications for Olympic and Paralympic volunteer positions will open.
The volunteer crew will consist of 60,000 individuals. The Olympic volunteer period will run from March through August 2028, while the Paralympic volunteer period will run from August through September 2028. Each volunteer is expected to commit to a minimum of 10 shifts during one of those periods, officials said.
LA28 is seeking volunteers for a wide range of roles, from welcoming and guiding guests and athletes to providing medical care or language translation assistance.
While a majority of volunteers will serve within the greater Los Angeles region, volunteers also will be needed in other cities hosting Olympic events, including Oklahoma City, New York, Columbus, Nashville, San Jose and San Diego.
Applicants will be asked to provide their preferred location and any special skills that may qualify them for a specialized role. The LA28 volunteer program began in 2025 and offers two ways for people to get involved: community service opportunities and volunteering during the LA28 Games.
LA28 has hosted more than 25 community volunteer events in partnership
with local nonprofits across the L.A. region, officials said.
More information can be found at la28.org/en/volunteer/games-time-volunteering.html or la28.org/en/volunteer.html#volunteer-form.

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