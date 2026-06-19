LAPD releases video of fatal dog shooting in Canoga Park

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The Los Angeles Police Department today released body-worn camera footage of the fatal shooting of a dog during a response to a Canoga Park residence where officers were investigating reports of a woman screaming in celebration of the New York Knicks' first NBA championship in 53 years.

According to the video and a department summary released Friday, officers responded about 8:55 p.m. Saturday to the 7500 block of Jordan Avenue after a neighbor reported hearing a woman repeatedly screaming, prompting a welfare check.

"She's been screaming `Oh my god,' for 20 minutes, like something really bad happened,'' the 911 caller said.

The footage shows officers contacting the resident at her apartment door and repeatedly asking her to secure a large dog that was barking at them.

"Oh, can you put your dog inside?'' an officer is seen telling the resident.

"Jeez, that's a big ass dog,'' an officer is heard saying.

Another officer says, "I ain't getting bit by that, bro."

According to the LAPD, the resident briefly closed the door before reopening it moments later. An officer again asked if the dog was put away.

"He's not aggressive,'' she responded.

The department said the dog then emerged from the apartment, barked and charged toward an officer. Body-camera video shows an officer backing away. Seconds later, gunshots are heard and the dog collapses near the doorway, as the woman cries out, "No!"

The LAPD identified the dog as a 106-pound mixed breed. Activists and the dog's owner identified the animal as Jameson, a 2-year-old golden retriever-Saint Bernard and poodle mix. Jameson was reportedly wearing a Knicks shirt.

According to a GoFundMe page that had raised more than $206,000 as of Friday afternoon, the dog's owner, Marie Marcel, was screaming with joy after the Knicks clinched their first NBA title since 1973 by defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The release came ahead of a candlelight vigil outside LAPD headquarters Friday, where activists called for the identification of the officer involved and the release of additional records.

Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement Friday after viewing the body-worn camera footage.

"What I saw on the bodycam footage is disturbing and tragic,'' Bass said. "The chief and I agreed that it was important to release the bodycam footage swiftly. While the investigation is ongoing, I am very concerned about why shots were fired and Jameson was killed."

Bass said the shooting demonstrates a need to review department policies governing encounters with dogs.

"This shooting makes clear that while LAPD provides officers with written guidance on the use of force and pets, this is not enough,'' Bass said. "I have directed the Police Commission President and the Chief to examine the Department's Use of Force policy on Dog Encounters to determine best practices from around the country, and use this opportunity to update the LAPD's overall tactics, policies, and training related to the use of lethal force to increase safety for everyone -- officers, Angelenos and their pets.''

Najee Ali, director of Project Islamic Hope, said in a statement, "The video confirmed everything I said from the very beginning. (An) LAPD officer shooting and killing Jameson was unnecessary and unwarranted. All they had to do was turn around and leave once they determined the owner wasn't in danger. The death of Jameson was preventable with common-sense policing.''

Both Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell and Bass have vowed that a full investigation will be conducted into the fatal shooting of Jameson.

"The loss of a pet is deeply personal,'' Chief Jim McDonnell wrote in a statement on X earlier this week. "For many, a dog is not simply an animal; it is a companion, a source of comfort, and a member of the family."

Video from the scene showed Marcel sobbing in grief and anger as she kneeled over her dying pet. She could be heard saying, "He's such a good dog!"

On Tuesday, activists held a news conference outside LAPD headquarters to demand accountability in the case and on Wednesday McDonnell also said the shooting, which he called ``an incredibly tragic incident,'' would be thoroughly and transparently investigated, a process already under way.

McDonnell said the department has fielded numerous complaints following the shooting.

The chief's statement went on to say that the investigation will take time, while acknowledging, ``We at the LAPD know the community is hurting.

"LAPD officers face unknown dangers on a daily basis, but I expect them to exercise sound judgment, restraint and respect for life whenever possible. That expectation is reflected in our training, policies and specific guidance on encounters with dogs,'' McDonnell's statement continued. ``All those factors will be carefully reviewed as part of this investigation.''

An LAPD spokesman said Tuesday that the officer involved in the shooting was taken out of the field for a few days, as is standard in such shooting cases, but he had no additional details about the officer's status or identity.

The LAPD's Force Investigation Division is investigating the shooting.

The GoFundMe page is at gofundme.com/f/justice-for-jameson-help-us- honor-his-memory.