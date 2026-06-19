Report: Charges filed against man accused of stalking Sabrina Carpenter

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Criminal charges have been filed against a man who allegedly stalked singer Sabrina Carpenter and has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards from the "Espresso" vocalist for the next five years, it was reported today.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office has filed eight misdemeanor counts, including stalking, against William Applegate, 31, according to NBC4.

The stalking charge alleges that the crime occurred last Aug. 23, while the other charges -- including trespassing, disorderly conduct, attempting to enter a non-commercial dwelling and battery -- involve alleged crimes May 23.

Applegate was charged Thursday and is due back in court July 2 for a mental competency hearing, court records show.

The stay-away order handed down Wednesday by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Wasserman came less than three weeks after the singer obtained a temporary restraining order against Applegate.

Carpenter contended he made multiple visits to her Los Angeles home and was caught on video by her doorbell camera.

In testimony Wednesday, Applegate repeated statements he made in a sworn declaration in opposition to an extension of the stay-away order, to the effect that he and Carpenter are both currently part of a classified "military government program."

"Carpenter and I being together as soon as possible is essential not only to the success of the program, but to national and global security and the possibility of our continuing existence on this planet both as a global community and as a species,'' Applegate said in his declaration.

Applegate said he and Carpenter met during a July 2025 concert when she performed in London.

Carpenter appeared virtually for Wednesday's hearing, but did not testify.

Attorneys for Carpenter say Applegate appeared May 23 at the singer's home and tried to ``force his way inside.'' Applegate's security team tried to get him away from the property, but he struggled and insisted that he knew Carpenter and that she was expecting him. Los Angeles police were ultimately called and took him into custody.

Jail records show he was booked into jail that night, but he was cited and released the next morning.

Applegate allegedly went back to Carpenter's house later that same day, and he was again escorted away by security, according to court documents. But he then allegedly returned to the home the following day.

The singer's court papers alleged that Applegate has been actively stalking her since the end of April, and his behavior has been on a ``deeply troubling escalation pattern.'' The court filing included a series of photos from her doorbell camera showing the man at her door.