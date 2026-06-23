Brawley drops moratorium, unanimously passes strict new infrastructure regulations

Lynette Niebla

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA) – Rather than halting high-tech industrial growth, the Brawley City Council voted unanimously to drop a proposed moratorium, choosing instead to implement strict new land-use policies for massive data centers.

This comes after weeks of intense local debate regarding how the city should handle the rapid expansion of technology infrastructure across the Imperial Valley.

Initial discussions within city hall leaned toward a temporary construction freeze to give city staff time to catch up with the emerging industry. However, local lawmakers fiercely pushed back against an outright ban, citing massive economic risks.

“This is exactly the wrong message to send to any potential developer or employer that wants to establish a business in Brawley,” stated Council Member John Grass during the public hearings.

Mayor Pro-Tem Tim Kelley echoed those concerns, warning of the long-term reputational damage a construction freeze could cause.

“Putting a moratorium today will be the headlines tomorrow, and it’s gonna be Brawley does not want growth,” Mayor Pro-Tem Kelley explained.

While city leaders focused on economic development, local residents filled city hall to express deep anxieties over environmental impacts, resource consumption, and public health. Community feedback revealed a sharp divide between potential financial prosperity and environmental preservation.

“You have healthy people, you take care of your environment. The profit will come,” urged one local resident.

Another community member questioned the financial trade-offs directly, asking lawmakers, “$2 million, $3 million…Is that what the life of one of your family members is worth?”

Facing heavy pressure from both sides, city leaders struck a compromise designed to keep Brawley competitive while establishing total local oversight.

According to Development Services Director Cristhian Barajas, the council felt it was vital to shift the local narrative from complete inaction to immediate regulation.

“Council believed it would be appropriate to shift the discussion from ‘we will not do this now’ to ‘we will immediately start taking steps toward addressing these issues,’” Barajas explained.

The primary issue forcing immediate legislative action is that Brawley’s current zoning codes do not even recognize or define large-scale data centers. Because the land-use laws are outdated, tech companies could theoretically exploit regulatory loopholes.

The council’s unanimous vote fast-tracks immediate amendments governing heavy utility footprints, cooling mechanisms, and power grid strain before any new projects can break ground.

“It is important for the city to be proactive when it comes to assessing and addressing environmental and socioeconomic impact associated with these relatively recent industries,” Barajas said.

City staff members are already assembling a comprehensive municipal work plan to establish development timelines, public engagement strategies, and funding sources for the code overhaul.

Because drafting technical zoning criteria for data centers requires highly niche knowledge, the city manager has been granted the authority to hire specialized, external consultants.

Any expert consulting contracts that exceed standard administrative spending limits will be brought back to the city council for a final, public vote.

Barajas emphasized that the entire legislative process will remain fully visible to the public as the technical language is crafted.

“We’re really early in the stages of amending our zoning ordinance,” Barajas noted. “We’re not pre-committing to any outcome where we will allow them by right, we will conditionally allow them, or we will restrict them. What we want to do is make sure that we follow the right steps…We want to make sure that transparency plays a prominent role throughout these discussions and making sure that these discussions are happening in the public area.”

Moving forward, all future tech infrastructure proposals and upcoming zoning adjustments are legally bound to an open, public hearing process, granting community members ongoing opportunities to voice their concerns at future city council meetings.

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