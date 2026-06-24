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Dodgers uphold commitment to families of immigrants, report finds

PHOTO: Dodger Stadium in Elysian Park, Los Angeles, California, Photo Date: 2/5/2020
guydeborg / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
PHOTO: Dodger Stadium in Elysian Park, Los Angeles, California, Photo Date: 2/5/2020
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Published 3:53 PM

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The Dodgers have upheld a commitment to donate $1 million toward assisting families impacted by the local surge of federal enforcement of immigration law that began in June 2025, it was reported today.   

The Dodgers donated a total of $1.1 million, according to representatives for California Community Foundation and Labor Community Services, the Los Angeles Times reported. A coalition of groups had urged the Dodgers to denounce the raids.

"The Dodgers have been in L.A. for 68 years,'' Joseph Tomás McKellar, executive director of PICO California, told The Times. "They're beloved among immigrant communities in a way that no other sports team is. That gives the Dodgers cultural and financial power in the region. We applaud what they did, but they could do even more by exercising leadership."  

Labor Community Services received about $100,000 from the team as well, which helped more than 4,000 families with food assistance.   

PICO California, a faith-based organizing network, later pressured Dodgers owner Mark Walter via a petition to sell any stakes he held in ICE jails and deportation flights, according to The Times.

Walter owns Guggenheim Partners, an investment firm with more than a million shares of GEO Group, valued at nearly $12 million, The Times reported Wednesday.  

In 2025, Guggenheim's interest in GEO Group declined to about 10,000 shares, and by March the firm no longer owned any shares of the prison company, according to a review by the newspaper.

GEO Group has received new or expanded contracts with the federal government, largely driven by President Donald Trump's agenda to crack down on illegal immigration. David Venturella, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is a former GEO Group executive.

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