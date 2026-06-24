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Moderate 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Northern California; No Immediate Reports of Damage

KESQ
By
Published 11:10 AM

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — A moderate earthquake struck a remote area of Northern California on Wednesday morning, rattling communities across the region but causing no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 and occurred at approximately 8:10 a.m. Pacific Time. The epicenter was located about 140 miles northeast of San Francisco and roughly 50 miles east of the coastal fishing city of Fort Bragg.

The USGS reported that the quake originated at a depth of about 5 miles, making it relatively shallow and more likely to be felt across a broad area. Residents in several Northern California communities reported feeling the shaking, including those in Fort Bragg along the state's rugged North Coast.

Emergency officials and local authorities were assessing conditions in the affected region Wednesday morning. As of the latest reports, no major structural damage, road closures, or injuries had been confirmed.

California experiences thousands of earthquakes each year due to its location along several active fault systems. While most are too small to be noticed, moderate quakes such as Wednesday's event can be felt across large distances and serve as reminders of the state's ongoing seismic activity.

Officials encouraged residents to review earthquake preparedness plans and remain alert for potential aftershocks as monitoring continues.

Article Topic Follows: California

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