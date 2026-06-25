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LA County sends rescue team to Venezuela following major quakes

County of Los Angeles Fire Department
By
Updated
today at 3:55 PM
Published 3:53 PM

 LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department's International Urban Search and Rescue team were requested to travel to Venezuela today following massive 7.5- and 7.2-magnitude earthquakes that rocked the country's center and killed at least 188 people, injuring at least 1,500 others.

The two earthquakes struck central Venezuela on Wednesday, causing buildings to collapse. Hundreds of people were reported trapped beneath the rubble following the country's strongest earthquakes since 1900, prompting the international Urban Search and Rescue team, known as USA-2, to deploy in support of rescue efforts.

LACoFD officials said USA-2 consists of 71 personnel, six canine teams and approximately 84,000 pounds of specialized rescue equipment. USA-2 will work alongside the Fairfax County Fire Department's international Urban Search and Rescue team, USA-1, to conduct search, rescue and recovery operations.

Fire officials said that throughout the deployment, the teams will maintain daily communication with the U.S. State Department.
``Our thoughts are with those impacted by these devastating earthquakes and we wish all the first responders responding safe travels as they assist during this time of great need,'' the LACoFD said in a statement.

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