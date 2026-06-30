Man admits to attempting to kill driver in road rage shooting near Corona

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - A 47-year-old man who shot a motorist during a road rage confrontation south of Corona while his child sat next to him pleaded guilty today to attempted murder and other charges.

Luis Orlando Quiroz of Corona admitted the attempted murder count, along with firearm assault and child cruelty, with sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations, under a pretrial agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. In exchange for his admissions, prosecutors agreed to drop several other enhancements against Quiroz.

Superior Court Judge Joshlyn Pulliam scheduled a sentencing hearing for Aug. 10 at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

The defendant remains free on a $2 million bond.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Patrick Montalvo, the attack occurred at about 11:40 p.m. June 23, 2024, in the area of Dawson Canyon and Temescal Canyon roads.

Montalvo said the victim, whose name was not released, was driving north on Temescal Canyon ``when he was struck by gunfire.''

The man was able to drive himself to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound, from which he has since recovered. Deputies went to the location to take a report several hours later.

Montalvo said the ensuing three-week investigation led to the identification of Quiroz as the assailant, though specific details regarding what prompted his road rage were not provided.

"It was later learned that Quiroz's child was in the vehicle during the shooting and was unharmed,'' the sergeant said.

The defendant was taken into custody without incident after he was questioned by detectives at the sheriff's Lake Mathews station, where he had been summoned.

He had no documented prior felony or misdemeanor convictions in Riverside County.