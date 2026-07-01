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At least four arrested as fans turn unruly following Mexico World Cup win

KESQ
By
New
Published 2:07 PM

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Deputies were recovering today from injuries suffered when soccer fans turned rowdy during a street takeover in East Los Angeles following Mexico's 2-0 World Cup victory over Ecuador in the opening round of the tournament's knockout stage.

Fans also turned unruly in Pacoima, where according to reports from the scene, at least two people were arrested.

A lieutenant at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's East Los Angeles Station said things got out of hand in the area of Whittier Boulevard and Atlantic avenue around 11 p.m., about two hours into the post-victory
exuberance.

Two deputies were hit by fireworks and another by an unknown thrown object, but none of them were seriously hurt and no one was transported to a hospital.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a peace officer, the lieutenant said.

In Pacoima, at least two people were arrested at a celebration in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Haddon Avenue.

Video recorded at both of the street celebrations showed crowds cheering as vehicles did donuts, at times with people hanging out of the windows of swirling cars, and a line of officers being showered with firework sparks.

Officers ordered the crowd to disperse around midnight before formed a skirmish line and breaking up the party.

Article Topic Follows: California

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