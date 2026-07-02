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Leader of SoCal store theft ring sentenced to 16-year prison term

USAF / Joshua Magbanua
By
New
Published 5:10 PM

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The leader of an organized retail theft ring that targeted high-end jewelry stores in smash-and-grab robberies across Southern California has been sentenced to over 16 years behind bars and ordered to pay restitution of $1.2 million, officials announced today.

Rodney Allen Flynt Jr. and his outfit hit 14 jewelry stores from April 2023 to May 2024 both during the day and after hours, often in shopping malls in San Diego, Orange, Riverside and Kern counties, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

Flynt pleaded guilty in March 2026 in San Diego after a preliminary hearing, and was sentenced to 16 years and four months in state prison. As part of the sentencing, he was ordered to pay restitution of $1.2 million, equivalent to the amount of verified losses in merchandise from retailers.

"This marks the longest sentence we have secured in an organized retail theft case, and a major step forward in fighting retail theft in California,'' Bonta said in a statement. "These theft rings harm both
retailers and consumers, causing significant financial and public safety concerns.''  

"Successful organized retail theft prevention programs and collaboration among law enforcement have led to more successes, more accountability and sentences that deliver justice,'' he said.

The targeted stores included JCPenney, Zales, Princess Jewelers and Kay Jewelers.

Other suspects involved in the thefts pleaded guilty before their preliminary hearing and were sentenced in October 2024. Christopher Pate was sentenced to four years and eight months in state prison, and Ryan Pate received a sentence of two years and eight months.

Article Topic Follows: California

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