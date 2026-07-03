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Disneyland Resort welcomes its one billionth guest

DisneylandNews.com
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Published 10:39 AM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (July 3, 2026) — Disneyland Resort reached a historic milestone today by welcoming its honorary one billionth guest to Disneyland Park during its ongoing 70th Anniversary Celebration. The achievement comes just ahead of America's 250th anniversary.

The milestone guest was 8-year-old Andres Robles of Arizona, who was visiting the park with his parents, Alejandra and Jose Robles, to celebrate his birthday. Alongside Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, the family took part in a special ceremony at the Main Street, U.S.A., train station, where they unveiled an updated Disneyland Park sign reading "Population: 1,000,000,000."

To commemorate the occasion, the Robles family received a VIP Disneyland Resort experience that included a personal tour guide, an exclusive visit to Walt Disney's private apartment, access to the newly opened Soarin' Across America attraction, and other memorable experiences throughout the day.

The original theme park has welcomed generations of visitors since opening in 1955.

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Tommy Gallegos

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