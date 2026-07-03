Investigations connected to World Cup-related arrests continues

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department today continued their investigation into the circumstances surrounding three deputies being injured during a street takeover in East Los Angeles, following Mexico's 2-0 World Cup victory over Ecuador in the opening round of the tournament's knockout stage.

A lieutenant at the sheriff's East Los Angeles Station said things got out of hand in the area of Whittier Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday, about two hours into the post-victory exuberance.

Three deputies suffered injuries during the incident. One deputy was struck near the eye by a thrown object, while two others were injured after being struck by explosive devices. All three deputies were treated for their injuries and later released, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Adam Behena, 18, of East Los Angeles and a juvenile from Los Angeles were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer for allegedly throwing glass bottles at deputies.

"I'm grateful our deputies were able to return home to their families that night without suffering more serious injuries,'' said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna. "People have every right to celebrate with family and friends, and we want those celebrations to be safe and enjoyable for everyone."

"What occurred Tuesday night crossed the line from celebration to criminal violence,'' Luna said. "Throwing bottles, rocks, explosive devices, or any other dangerous objects at our deputies, or anyone else, is completely unacceptable."

Fans also turned unruly in Pacoima, where according to reports from the scene, at least two people were arrested at a celebration in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Haddon Avenue.

Video recorded at both of the street celebrations showed crowds cheering as vehicles did donuts, at times with people hanging out of the windows of swirling cars, and a line of officers being showered with firework sparks.

Anyone who witnessed assaults on deputies or members of the public, or has photos or videos that may assist investigators, was urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at 562-946-7893. Callers who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.