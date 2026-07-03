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California

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $576 million

MGN
By
New
Published 9:44 PM

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - No tickets were sold with all six numbers in tonight's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing to $576 million.  

There were also no tickets sold in California with five numbers, but missing the Mega number. One ticket was sold in Pennsylvania matching five numbers but missing the Mega number and was worth $3 million, according to the Mega Millions Consortium, which conducts the game.

The numbers drawn Friday were 5, 9, 29, 47, 57 and the Mega number was 16. The estimated jackpot was $542 million.   

It was the 31st drawing since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 290,472,336, according to the Mega Millions Consortium. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 35.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Article Topic Follows: California

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