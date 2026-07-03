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Sewage spill causes closure in Laguna Beach

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Updated
today at 5:29 PM
Published 5:28 PM

LAGUNA BEACH (CNS) - A half-mile of coast in Laguna Beach remained closed today after approximately 2,000 gallons of sewage spilled due to a malfunction of a force main sewer line pump.

The closure was in effect a quarter-mile in each direction of Anita Street at Thalia Beach, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency's Environmental Health Division.

``The affected ocean water area will remain closed to ocean water contact sports for a minimum of three days and until the results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards,'' the agency said Thursday, meaning the area will remain closed for the July 4 holiday.

Information regarding Orange County ocean, bay or harbor postings and closures can be found at OCBeachinfo.com, or 714-433-6400. To report a sewage spill, the public is advised to call 714-433-6419.

Article Topic Follows: California

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