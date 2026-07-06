Skip to Content
California

IID urges residents to prepare ahead of summer monsoon storm season

KESQ
By
New
Published 9:54 PM

Lynette Niebla

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA) – The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) is warning Imperial County residents to prepare now for extreme weather as the summer monsoonal storm season gets underway.

Officials state that severe summer weather patterns, which typically run through early September, can bring sudden risks to the region, including high winds, localized flooding, and widespread power outages.

While IID emergency crews are fully prepared to respond around the clock to repair infrastructure and restore power safely, utility leaders emphasize that customer readiness is the first line of defense during a storm event.

Residents are strongly encouraged to take proactive steps today, such as building residential emergency kits equipped with flashlights, extra batteries, bottled water, and backup power banks for essential devices.

Beyond physical supplies, emergency officials say digital preparedness is crucial for keeping families informed. IID is asking all customers to verify that their telephone numbers and email addresses are entirely up to date in the utility’s system to ensure they receive automatic outage alerts and extreme weather updates.

“That’s our easiest way to communicate with them, whether that be through text messages [or] through our IID Customer Connect app,” said Moises Cardenas, Public Information Officer for IID. “That is a way for us to communicate with them to make sure you know that there’s an outage in your area. An educated population base can get through an emergency a lot faster.”

Utility customers can review and update their current account contact details through several convenient methods:

Log into the IID Customer Connect website.

Use the official IID Connect mobile app.

Contact IID Customer Service directly by calling 1-800-303-7756.

Officials also remind the public to always treat downed power lines as live and dangerous, stay clear of flooded roadways, and monitor official IID social media channels for verified safety updates throughout the summer.

Click here to follow the original article.

Article Topic Follows: California

Jump to comments ↓

Karl Sanford

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.