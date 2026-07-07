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Dodgers foundation to donate raffle proceeds for Venezuela earthquake relief

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Updated
today at 1:30 PM
Published 1:02 PM

ELYSIAN PARK (CNS) - The Dodgers and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation announced today that proceeds from a raffle at Wednesday's game will benefit relief efforts for communities affected by the recent earthquakes in Venezuela.

Net proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will be donated to the American Red Cross Venezuela Earthquakes Fund, which provides emergency medical care, food assistance, clean water, shelter, sanitation and other humanitarian aid, according to officials.

The Dodgers will match the foundation's contribution, doubling the amount raised, the team said. Fans attending Wednesday's game at Dodger Stadium between the Dodgers and Colorado Rockies can purchase raffle tickets from sellers throughout the ballpark or at designated raffle kiosks through the end of the seventh inning.

One-half of the raffle jackpot will be awarded to the winning ticket holder, while the remaining net proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross, officials said.

The relief efforts follow two powerful earthquakes that struck about 100 miles west of Caracas last month, causing widespread destruction, displacing thousands of people, damaging homes, schools, hospitals and other critical infrastructure, and leaving thousands feared dead.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation said it has invested more than $80 million in programs and grants supporting education, health, homelessness prevention and social justice initiatives in Los Angeles.

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