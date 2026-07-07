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Evacuation orders issued for blaze west of Murrieta, burning across hillsides

Alert California
By
Updated
today at 4:33 PM
Published 3:42 PM

MURRIETA (CNS) - A brush fire that erupted today in the hills west of Murrieta charred about 120 acres and threatened rural properties, where evacuation orders were implemented.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Via Volcano and Tenaja roads, in the unincorporated community of De Luz, along the boundary of the Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Preserve, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said multiple engine and hand crews from the county, Murrieta Fire & Rescue, Riverside Fire Department, Corona Fire Department and Cal Fire-San Diego County were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a moderate rate through medium to heavy brush.

Three Cal Fire air tankers and two water-dropping helicopters initiated drops just after 3 p.m.

Residences are spread throughout the area on large lots, sometimes several acres wide, mostly off dirt roads. At 3:45 p.m., evacuation orders were declared for properties along Tenaja, between Avenida Caleta to the west and Clinton Keith Road to the east.

No evacuation relief centers had been announced as of 4 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies shut down Tenaja west of Via Volcano for public safety.

There was no immediate word on what might have triggered the brusher.

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