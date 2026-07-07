Imperial Valley defies California trends with zero reported hate crimes

Lynette Niebla

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA) – Imperial County recorded a completely clean slate in California’s latest annual hate crime audit, reporting zero bias-motivated events, offenses, victims, or suspects last year.

The local data stands in sharp contrast to a complex statewide report released last week by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, which revealed a modest 3.4% dip in overall hate crimes, but exposed a troubling 30.3% surge in anti-Hispanic or Latino bias incidents across the state.

Local law enforcement officials suggest that the Imperial Valley’s unique population makeup acts as a natural safeguard against the specific identity-based targeting plaguing other parts of California.

Lt. Mike Mistriel of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office emphasized the distinction between standard lawbreaking and crimes motivated by prejudice against a protected class, such as race, religion, ethnicity, or gender identity.

“We would like to have no crime at all,” Lt. Mistriel said. “Criminal activities is one thing, but specific crime against a specific person or population is something we don’t want to see, and we’re glad that that’s not something that’s here.”

With the Imperial Valley holding a predominantly Hispanic population, local officials note that the shared cultural identity creates a protective community dynamic.

“Being such a high percentage of a Hispanic population, having hate crimes related to Hispanic is quite, quite low and basically not at all,” Mistriel added.

The alarming spike in anti-Latino and anti-transgender crimes across the Golden State prompted a swift response from Attorney General Bonta.

In a video message on Wednesday, Bonta defended basic community freedoms and called on local jurisdictions to maximize public safety resources.

“Nothing is more important than ensuring that Californians can go to work, go to school, worship, raise a family, run a business, and enjoy all our communities have to offer safely,” Bonta stated.

Bonta insisted that reversing the broader state trends requires strengthening local law enforcement budgets alongside robust public safety initiatives.

“This isn’t the time to pull back on our efforts or investments. It’s time to double down on them,” he said.

Despite the county’s pristine record, state authorities urge caution when interpreting the numbers, noting that hate crimes are historically underreported due to fear or incomplete data collection.

To maintain the valley’s safety, local law enforcement reminds residents that active community watching remains vital.

Mistriel encouraged citizens to report suspicious behavior before it escalates into targeted violence.

“Sometimes just being a good witness and then maybe even calling law enforcement early for the individuals that are involved would be the best way to do it,” Mistriel said.

Officials encourage anyone impacted by bias-motivated behavior or hate incidents to contact state support infrastructure by calling 211, or dialing 911 for immediate emergencies.

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