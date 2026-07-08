Health officials report measles exposure at LAX, shuttle

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Los Angeles County public health officials announced today that a traveler with measles may have exposed people to the virus at LAX and aboard a rental car shuttle after arriving in Southern California last week.

The traveler arrived aboard British Airways Flight 281 at LAX's Tom Bradley International Terminal on July 3 and was infectious while traveling in Los Angeles County, according to the Department of Public Health.

Officials said people who were at Gate 155 in Terminal B between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. July 3 may have been exposed to measles.

Possible exposures also occurred aboard a Hertz rental car shuttle departing LAX between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. that same day, according to the department.

In coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local health departments will notify passengers who were seated near the infected traveler on the international flight.

People who were at the airport gate or on the shuttle during the exposure periods could develop symptoms between seven and 21 days after exposure and should monitor themselves through July 24, health officials said.

A separate potential exposure occurred at a healthcare facility in Los Angeles County, and patients and staff who may have been affected are being notified directly by the facility, according to health officials.

This is the seventh confirmed measles case reported in Los Angeles County this year.

Health officials said people who previously had measles or received the recommended measles-mumps-rubella vaccine are likely protected, although they should continue to monitor for symptoms following exposure.

"As measles cases increase, it is important that residents take steps to make sure they are fully protected,'' Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement. "The MMR vaccine is the safest and most reliable way to prevent measles and protect yourself, your family and your community."

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that typically begins on the face before spreading to the rest of the body.

According to county health officials, more than 2,170 measles cases had been reported nationwide as of July 2, with most cases involving people who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown.