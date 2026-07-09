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Dodgers to Visit Trump, White House This Month to Celebrate 2025 Championship

MGN
By
New
Published 5:12 PM

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The Dodgers will visit the White House on July 23 to celebrate the team's second consecutive World Series championship.   

The team confirmed the planned visit, which will occur on an off-day during an East Coast road trip, sandwiched between series with the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.  

"As was the case one year ago, the Dodgers' upcoming visits to the White House and Capitol Hill follow the longtime tradition of visits by other World Series champions,'' according to the team. "We appreciate these tributes in recognition of our back-to-back championships."  

The team was hosted at the White House by President Donald Trump in April of last year to celebrate its 2024 championship. The Dodgers also stopped at the White House in 2021, when President Joe Biden hailed the team's World Series title from 2020.

Article Topic Follows: California

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