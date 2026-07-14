SoCal not experiencing increased cyclosporiasis cases

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Southern California is not experiencing an increase in cyclosporiasis cases, officials said today.

In fact, according to the California Department of Public Health, there are no known local outbreaks of the intestinal illness in California. Nonetheless, residents are encouraged to thoroughly wash produce and follow food safety guidelines to avoid the diarrhea-causing parasite.

Cases are surging in Pennsylvania and New Jersey as infections continue to sweep the nation.

So far this year, California has seen fewer cases of cyclosporiasis than in 2025. From January to June 2026, California has reported 41 provisional cases of cyclosporiasis, compared to 80 cases during the same period in 2025. Annual averages from 2015-25 are 106 cases, and current counts for 2026 fall within expected ranges, the CDPH said.

"It's important to understand that California experiences cases of cyclosporiasis every year, with a majority of cases acquired internationally," CDPH Director Dr. Erica Pan said in a statement. "Cases for 2026 are well within expected ranges for California, and we are not currently one of the states experiencing increased cases or an outbreak. We are aware of the outbreaks affecting other states, however, and are closely monitoring for any signs of local acquired infection.

"We encourage Californians to protect themselves and their families by practicing safe food handling and thoroughly washing produce.''

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the Cyclospora parasite, typically spread through food or water contaminated with human feces. It takes at least one to two weeks in the environment outside of the body for Cyclospora to become infectious after passing in a bowel movement, according to the CDPH.

Person-to-person transmission is unlikely. Most California cases are associated with recent international travel, but the CDPH actively monitors for possible domestically acquired cases -- patients who did not travel internationally prior to their illness onset -- as well as for possible outbreaks.

Because certain Eastern and Midwestern states are experiencing significant increases in cases, the CDPH is closely monitoring for cases associated with travel to affected areas and looking for clusters that may indicate infection occurring in California. Given the size of the outbreak in the Midwest and travel during the summer, health officials are expecting cases will occur in Californians returning from the impacted areas.

While California's case numbers remain stable and fall within expected ranges, the CDPH urges everyone to follow these prevention steps:



-- Wash hands with soap and water before and after handling or preparing raw fruits and vegetables;



-- Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting or cooking. Scrub firm produce like melons and cucumbers with a clean produce brush;



-- Remove and discard outer leaves from lettuce and leafy greens;



-- For vulnerable populations -- older adults, young children, pregnant women, immunocompromised individuals -- cook vegetables and herbs whenever practical;



-- Prevent cross-contamination: Use clean cutting boards, utensils and food-contact surfaces. Keep ready-to-eat foods separate from raw produce during preparation;



-- Refrigerate cut, peeled or cooked fruits and vegetables within two hours; and



-- Avoid food or water that may be contaminated by human feces, especially when traveling to countries where tap water or food may be unsafe.