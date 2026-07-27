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Pedestrian killed by pursuit suspect in Riverside

MGN
By
New
Published 9:35 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - An employee at Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center was struck and killed by a pursuit suspect today who fled the scene, according to multiple reports.  

It started when officers with the Riverside Police Department approached a vehicle in a parking lot for a code violation and the driver abruptly took off, ABC7 reported.

The suspect vehicle struck the victim at about 11:40 a.m. Monday, as the employee was on a sidewalk near the medical center, which is located at 10800 Magnolia Ave. 

The victim, who has not been identified, was later pronounced dead.   

Authorities were seeking the suspect Monday afternoon, but no description was provided.   

Eastbound Magnolia Avenue and all lanes at Park Sierra Drive near Magnolia were also closed to traffic for a few hours after the collision.   

Kaiser Permanente released the following statement Monday night: 

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our employees in a traffic incident near Riverside Medical Center on July 27. Our heartfelt condolences are with the employee's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. Questions regarding the accident should be directed to the Riverside Police Department. Our focus remains on supporting the employee's loved ones and others affected by this loss."

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