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California

Powerball jackpot rises to $663 million

MGN
By
New
Published 10:14 PM

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in tonight's multi-state Powerball lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing to $663 million.

It was the 37th drawing since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold. The numbers drawn Monday were 6, 26, 46, 58, 65 and the Powerball number was 25. Monday's jackpot was $633 million.  

There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. Such a ticket would have been worth $1.88 million in California.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.  

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

Article Topic Follows: California

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