Skip to Content
California

Amber Alert issued across SoCal for Kern County child-abduction suspect

CHP
By
New
Published 4:00 PM

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KESQ) - An Amber Alert was in effect across Southern California today as police search for a man suspected of abducting three children from a park in Ridgecrest in Kern County.

According to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Ridgecrest Police Department, 29-year-old Julio Roman-Garcia is suspected of taking the children, who were last seen at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a park at Coso and Las Flores avenues in Ridgecrest.

The children were identified as Maximus, Kaiser and Hailee Roman, aged 10, 8 and 4, respectively. Their relationship with Roman-Garcia was not specified.  

The CHP issued the Amber Alert covering Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, San Bernardino, Ventura, Imperial and San Luis Obispo counties.   

Roman-Garcia was believed to be driving a 2014 gray Honda Accord with California license plate 9RUN898. CHP officials said Roman-Garcia is 5-foot-11, weighing 400 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved shift and black sweatpants.

Anyone who sees the suspect or the children was asked to call 911.

Article Topic Follows: California

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.