Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill to expand digital drivers license program

Lynette Niebla

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA) - Imperial County residents are sharing their reaction to Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) signing Senate Bill (SB) 169.

SB 169, which Gov. Newsom signed into law earlier this month, is to expand the state's digital drivers license program.

The bill, according to the governor's office, is said to raise "the cap on the Mobile Driver License Pilot Program from 15% to 60% of the state's licensed drivers, a fourfold increase that puts secure digital ID within reach for millions more Californians."

"California's DMV has put in the hard work to make operations more efficient and modernize how people get things done," Newsom shared. "Now we're going further by cutting the red tape that slows government down and giving more Californians the option to carry their ID right on their phone."

"California continues to lead the way by making government services more accessible and efficient," said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. "Governor Newsom's commitment to innovation is helping to deliver secure, convenient DMV services that better serve all Californians."

In addition, the bill is said to authorize "a set of efficiency measures to modernize DMV operations and cut costs, including eliminating certain mailed notices, ending the requirement to print physical driver handbooks, and modernizing how the department communicates with customers about renewals."

One DMV customer in Imperial County shared her thoughts on the bill saying, "That sounds perfect because I don't think any of us…we're so used to doing everything on our phone and it's just makes it quicker and easier for us. I was in there for 20, 30 minutes tops from start to finish and I did two real IDs so it wasn’t just one document it was two."

However, California residents, including those in Imperial County, are urged to not ditch the plastic just yet.

While the TSA and many businesses accept the digital ID, residents still need a physical license for police traffic stops.