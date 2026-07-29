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Kern County child-abduction suspect located following Amber Alert

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Updated
today at 6:14 PM
Published 4:00 PM

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KESQ) - An Amber Alert was briefly in effect across Southern California today as police searched for a man suspected of abducting three children from a park in Ridgecrest in Kern County, but the suspect and kids were later found.

According to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Ridgecrest Police Department, 29-year-old Julio Roman-Garcia was suspected of taking the children, who had been last seen at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a park at Coso and Las Flores avenues in Ridgecrest.

The children were identified as Maximus, Kaiser and Hailee Roman, aged 10, 8 and 4, respectively. Their relationship with Roman-Garcia was not specified.   

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, the CHP announced that the suspect and children had all been located. No details were released about where they were found, or the condition of the children.

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