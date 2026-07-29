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Suspect arrested in Tesla vandalism spree in Irvine

Irvine PD
By
Updated
today at 7:50 PM
Published 7:48 PM

IRVINE, Calif. (KESQ) - A 25-year-old man was behind bars today on suspicion of vandalizing multiple Teslas in Irvine.   

The suspect was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony vandalism, according to Irvine police.   

Police this week asked for the public's help tracking down a suspect who was caught on surveillance video vandalizing a Tesla with spray paint. The same suspect was believed to have vandalized nine more Teslas with spray paint in a parking structure near Michelson and Carlson, police said.

Police say a suspect who spat on a Tesla idling at an intersection helped lead investigators to the arrest.

Solomon was identified as a suspect by the takeout order he had in his hand when he allegedly spat on the car, police said.

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