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Cocaine worth more than $20 million seized at the Calexico Port of Entry

KESQ
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Published 7:16 PM
Jalen Fong

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) - Federal law enforcement officers seized cocaine worth more than $20 million at the Calexico Port of Entry.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said 366 packages of cocaine, weighing 1,002.13 pounds, was hidden in the floorboards of a commercial truck and attached flatbed trailer.

The driver of the truck was arrested and charged with illegally importing cocaine into the United States, and he pleaded not guilty in court.

The DOJ said this is the second-largest cocaine seizure in the Southern District of California this year, where cocaine worth more than $45 million was found in connection with a subterranean cross-border tunnel back in May.

To learn more about the seizure, click here.

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Karl Sanford

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