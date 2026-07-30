Efforts to recall Calipatria city council members nears an end

Jessamyn Dodd

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KYMA) - Voters in Calipatria could soon decide the political futures of three city council members.

It began when a vote to fire Calipatria City Manager Laura Gutierrez took place.

It has now escalated into an effort to recall Mayor Michael Luellen and Council members Jesse Rivas and Fred Beltran.

The woman leading the charge, Beneranda Cooper, spoke to News 11 about the recall.

"When we found out that happened, a bunch of us from the community got together and said, you know what, they need to be recalled," Cooper said. "Michael Luellen has yet to show anything accomplished in this time that he's been our city council member, our mayor. He voted himself in twice as mayor already. So what has he shown for our community besides photo ops and Facebooks?"

Cooper has been hitting the pavement, trying to get signatures.

"I am going every day, door to door, talking to people. I have my proof of the recall, why I have the recall. I have the minutes.I have the paperwork," she explained.

If the recall effort were to move forward, three spots in the city council would become available. So far, two people, Gracie Castaneda and Hector Cervantes, have picked up election packets.

"I encourage anyone who is interested in sitting, sitting in the city council board to please go get a packet from City Hall. And be a part of the community, be a part of the change," Cooper stated.

Cooper said there are only weeks left to gather the necessary amount of signatures needed for this petition to go forward.

News 11 reached out to Mayor Luellen for a statement, but we have not heard back from him yet.