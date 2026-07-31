LAPD officer charged for recording co-workers making racist, sexist comments

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - A Los Angeles Police Department officer who recorded some of his colleagues allegedly making racist, sexist and homophobic comments was charged today with illegally recording the conversations.

Daniel Flores, 43, was charged with 16 felony counts of eavesdropping or recording confidential communications. He is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 10 in downtown Los Angeles.

An attorney for Flores blasted the charges, telling the Los Angeles Times that Flores was being punished "for reporting racism inside the Los Angeles Police Department.''

"Not the officers who were recorded using racial, sexist and anti-gay slurs,'' attorney Alan Jackson told the paper. "Not the officers who sat in a government building and said those things while holding the power to decide who becomes an LAPD officer. The officer who reported them.''

Jackson said the case sends a message that "if you document bigotry inside the LAPD, you will be the one who ends up in a courtroom."

Prosecutors allege that Flores, who was assigned to the LAPD's Recruitment and Employment Division, made the recordings of his colleagues in 2024, and they were made "without the permission of those who were recorded."

Flores claimed in a hostile-workplace lawsuit he filed against the city in June that he made the recordings in what he believed was part of a "lawful investigation as a police officer'' into department members using racist, sexist and homophobic slurs.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement Friday, "We deplore the sexist, homophobic and racist remarks made by certain LAPD employees, and they should be held accountable for such statements. However, in our all-party consent state, where California has been one of the nation's leaders in protecting privacy and deterring illegal eavesdropping for over a half a century, one cannot simply choose to break the law because one wants to pursue a personal agenda. The options are not break the law or do nothing. One can address important issues by going through the proper legal channels. If one chooses a law-breaking path instead, then the consequences will be

straightforward and significant."

Flores could face up to 13 years in prison if convicted.

It was unknown if any of the officers caught making disparaging remarks on the recordings were ever disciplined.

In his lawsuit filed in June against the city, Flores contended that he was subjected to a hostile workplace beginning in about late 2021 when a new supervisor took over the LAPD's recruitment division and "repeatedly made derogatory statements and fostered an environment in which other employees were encouraged to do the same."

The lawsuit claims his co-workers made comments calling women "bitches who cannot be trusted.'' Some co-workers also derided Asians and Hispanics, with Flores' supervisor claiming former Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela died because "he ate too many tacos," the suit states.

The suit also contends co-workers made derogatory statements about sexual orientation, using references such as "gay ass bitch," "the little gay one'' and "little bitches." Other co-workers made various derogatory statements against Black people, including a comment that they "enjoy

watermelon between basketball."

According to the lawsuit, Flores submitted his complaints about his co- workers to LAPD Internal Affairs and the Los Angeles Police Commission in January 2025.