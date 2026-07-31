Skip to Content
California

Migrant smuggling vessel intercepted near San Clemente Island; One man dead

US Coast Guard
By
New
Published 9:22 PM

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Federal authorities intercepted a smuggling vessel carrying 21 undocumented immigrants near San Clemente Island, and one of the passengers was found unresponsive and later died at a hospital, officials said Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations' Marine Interdiction agents responded around noon Wednesday after Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach received a report from a good Samaritan about the suspected smuggling boat.

The vessel was located by a Coast Guard Los Angeles-Long Beach boat crew.   

According to the Coast Guard, there were 21 undocumented immigrants aboard the vessel, and a 56-year-old man was found unresponsive, prompting authorities to begin performing CPR.  

"A Coast Guard Station Ventura MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew was diverted to conduct a medical evacuation,'' officials said, noting that the aircrew hoisted the man and continued administering CPR while transporting him to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood.

Medical personnel at the hospital managed to restore the man's pulse, but he later died, according to the Coast Guard.   

The other 20 immigrants were detained and taken into the custody of U.S Border Patrol personnel.

Article Topic Follows: California

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.