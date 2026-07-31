Norco men suspected of operating chop shop with dozens of stolen vehicles

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Two Norco men suspected of operating a "chop shop'' in which authorities seized roughly 50 stolen motorcycles, trailers and utility terrain vehicles -- in various states of disassembly -- were out of custody today.

The two suspects, men ages 29 and 46, were arrested Wednesday following a three-month investigation by the California Highway Patrol and other agencies.

Both suspects were booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion of operating a chop shop, auto theft and possession of stolen vehicles. They posted unspecified bonds the same day and were released.

"While vehicle thefts have declined across California, organized theft rings continue to pose significant threats to our communities," CHP Chief Tariq Johnson said. "Operations like this one demonstrate our commitment to dismantling those criminal networks, recovering stolen property and holding offenders accountable."

According to the CHP, the Riverside Auto Theft Interdiction Detail -- RAID -- which comprises personnel from multiple Inland Empire law enforcement agencies, initiated an investigation in April after recovering a motorcycle reported stolen out of Canyon Lake.

Within several months, "RAID investigators identified an organized crime group responsible for multiple vehicle thefts across Southern California,'' the CHP said.

The investigation ultimately led to the 1600 block of Third Street, just west of Interstate 15, in Norco, where the suspects were operating their alleged vehicle stripping and stolen parts sales operation, according to the agency. A search warrant was procured and served Wednesday morning.

"While serving the warrant, investigators discovered an active chop shop,'' the CHP stated. "By the end of the operation, they had recovered approximately 50 stolen vehicles and components, including motorcycles, passenger vehicles, trailers and utility terrain vehicles, with an estimated value exceeding $1.8 million."

The 46-year-old man was taken into custody without incident at a residential property on Center Street. It was unclear where investigators arrested the 29-year-old man.

Authorities were unable to confirm how long the alleged chop shop had been in operation.

Background information on the men also was unavailable.