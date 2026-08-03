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Over 1,300 pounds of meth recovered in major LA County drug raid

Los Angeles Port Police
By
New
Published 11:13 PM

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Los Angeles County and federal law enforcement officials executed a search warrant recovered more than 1,300 pounds of methamphetamine worth approximately $12.5 million during a search carried out last week, authorities said today.

According to the Los Angeles Port Police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Los Angeles High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Group 48 and New York Field Division initiated a joint investigation in January into a drug- trafficking operation organized by the Sinaloa Cartel in Los Angeles.

In the months since, 20,000 fentanyl pills and 20 pounds of methamphetamine were seized through various operations tied to the investigation, officials said.

Investigators also located a secret methamphetamine lab that was operating in a remote desert area in Los Angeles County, authorities said. A search warrant was executed July 28 by agencies involved in the probe, along with the Hawthorne and El Segundo police departments, leading to the seizure of 1,378 pounds of methamphetamine -- both crystal and highly condensed liquid narcotics valued at about $12.5 million.   

Investigators also recovered approximately $80,000 in cash, along with three Mexican nationals suspected of manufacturing the narcotics, who were all taken into custody.  

"This major seizure follows another successful narcotics investigation in Riverside County, where officers recovered 119 kilograms of cocaine, two firearms, and identified three suspects,'' police said in a statement.

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