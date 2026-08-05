Suspect in shooting of San Bernardino Sheriff’s detective in Littlerock killed

PALMDALE, Calif. (KESQ) - A San Bernardino County sheriff's detective was wounded and a suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during an investigation in a remote area of Littlerock in northern Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives were assisting San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department personnel Wednesday with a deputy-involved shooting investigation, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau.

August 5, 2026 A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s detective was shot while conducting an investigation near Avenue R and 130th Street East in the city of Palmdale. The detective was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. This remains an active investigation.… pic.twitter.com/e0dY9yEYRx — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) August 5, 2026

The shooting occurred at approximately 3:10 p.m. in the 13000 block of East Avenue R-2. The deputy was flown to Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, one of the agency's detectives was shot "while conducting an investigation'' near Avenue R and 130th Street East in Littlerock.

San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said a deputy-involved shooting occurred during the investigation, and that a deputy sustained unspecified injuries and was listed in stable condition.

"The detective was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment," according to the sheriff's department. "This remains an active investigation."

Initial reports suggested that two people had been shot at the location, but no other details about what occurred were immediately available.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Video from the scene showed a white SUV parked in a remote area with its doors open.

It was unclear if there were any shooting victims inside the vehicle.

A second vehicle, possibly a law enforcement SUV, was parked nearby.

CBS LA reported from the scene that San Bernardino County deputies were attempting to serve a warrant when an exchange of gunfire occurred, and the detective was struck.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.