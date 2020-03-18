Coronavirus test site set-up at a local church for pre-authorized patients only

Coronavirus

A mobile county test site for coronavirus has been set-up at Southwest Church in Indian Wells.

Testing site at Southwest Church

Tests are only accessible for those that are pre-authorized and have a doctor's order, as well as first responders and healthcare workers. It is not open to the general public at this time. The county's testing system remains in a trial period before it expands, according to a county spokesperson.

If you don't have the proper paperwork, you will not be tested. If you don't have the proper paperwork, officials ask that you stay home to limit any possible exposure.

We have reached out to the county and other valley cities to learn more if there are other test sites in the works.

Local coronavirus coverage

To set up a test appointment, call your local health provider or call the Riverside University Health System Medical Center at (800) 720-9553.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their 24-hour coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988. Avoid the spread of this illness.

Residents with further questions can call 2-1-1 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636) with any questions.

For more information from the Riverside University Health Center, visit rivcoph.org/coronavirus.

Public health recommendations for all Riverside County residents during community spread: