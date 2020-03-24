Riverside County further clarifies what is open & closed in new Q&A

Coronavirus

Riverside County further clarified what's open and what is closed as California continues its "stay-at-home" order due to the coronavirus outbreak.

One of the questions the county answered was the status of businesses like golf courses, hair and nail salons, and short-term lodging facilities (including hotels, motels, condominiums or other units).

According to the county, golf courses (public and private) are closed. Golf course maintenance and landscaping are considered essential public and can continue to work on the courses so that they are able to resume operations once the state and local orders are lifted.

Visit kesq.com/open4biz to find out which local businesses are still open and what they offer

People can still go outside to exercise as long as they practice social distancing (stay six-feet apart from others), however, fitness centers, exercise gyms, recreational centers, tennis clubs, golf courses, and public/private shared pools are not allowed to operate.

Short-term rentals, vacation rentals, timeshares, hotels, motels, and other short-term lodgings should be closed to the general public unless they are open for these two specific coronavirus mitigation and containment reasons:

Short-term lodging facilities operating for the limited purpose of providing such mitigation and containment measures. For example, Lodging to protect the homeless population;

Lodging for persons who have been displaced and cannot return to their residence because there is a person residing at the residence that must isolate or quarantine or is at a higher risk of severe illness;

Lodging for persons who need to isolate or quarantine Short-term lodging facilities used to house essential workers

Essential services will remain open:

Gas stations

Pharmacies

Food: Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants

Banks

Laundromats/laundry services

Essential state and local government functions will also remain open, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.

Service providers like construction workers, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, landscapers, public transport are also considered essential and will remain open.

Other businesses that will remain open include cannabis providers (pick-up or deliveries only), cellphone sales/repairs, auto sales (in-person sales banned), Daycare/childcare facilities (only for children of essential workers), and auto/bike repair shops, among many others.

Click here for a more on critical essential infrastructure workers

Specific businesses that remain closed?

Dine-in restaurants

Bars and nightclubs

Entertainment venues

Gyms and fitness studios

Public events and gatherings

Convention Centers

Hair and nail salons

The county states that these nonessential businesses can keep their facilities open only to maintain minimum basic operations, such as maintaining the value of an inventory, keeping the site secure, or ensuring that employees are able to work remotely. The businesses must be closed to the public, however.

Again, restaurants can still be open via takeout, drive-thru, or delivery but still must be in compliance with social distancing and having 10 or fewer people to a room.

Substance abuse treatment groups and group counseling services are considered “essential” and may remain open. If possible, the county recommends people to attend these groups remotely.

Mental health resources available for people experiencing distress:

Review the Riverside University Health System’s reference for maintaining mental health and well-being: “Coping With Stress During Infectious Disease Outbreaks”

Call 2-1-1 referrals for health and social services

Behavioral Health CARES Line: (800) 706-7500

Substance Use CARES Line: (800) 499-3008 24/7

Mental Health Urgent Care: Palm Springs (442) 268-7000 Riverside (951) 509-2499 Perris (951) 349-4195



The county answered many questions. Click here for the full lists.