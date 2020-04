Riverside County announces 64 new cases, 1 death, and 10 recoveries

Coronavirus

Riverside County health officials announced 64 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total of cases up to 493.

The county also announced 1 new death and 10 patients who have recovered.

Thursday morning, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced that Deputy Terrell died from complications from the coronavirus.

Deputy Terrell Young, you are loved and missed by all. Thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/IrOeHgobYf — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) April 2, 2020

Cases by local cities:

City of Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 6

Deaths: 0

City of Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 35

Deaths: 3

City of Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 15

Deaths: 1

City of Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 13

Deaths: 2

City of Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 30

Deaths: 1

City of Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 6

Deaths: 0

City of La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 18

Deaths: 0

City of Indio

Confirmed Cases: 24

Deaths: 2

City of Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 2

Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 2

Confirmed Cases: 0

Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 0

Confirmed Cases: 1

Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1

Confirmed Cases: 0

Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 0

Confirmed Cases: 0

