Coronavirus cases in San Bernardino County jump to 641, deaths to 20

Coronavirus

San Bernardino County public health officials confirmed 94 new coronavirus cases Wednesday evening, bringing the total to 641.

The number of deaths increased from 17 to 20 as well.

6,679 people have been tested so far in San Bernardino County.

On Tuesday, San Bernardino County ordered anyone leaving their home to wear a face covering, much like in Riverside County.

The order encourages the use of handkerchiefs, neck gaiters or bandannas. Surgical or N95 masks should not be used. Those should be reserved for first responders and medical personnel.

Visit KESQ.com/Coronavirus for the latest local updates

Cases in each city:

Adelanto: 3

Alta Loma: 5

Apple Valley: 8

Barstow: 8

Big Bear City: 2

Big Bear Lake: 3

Bloomington: 7

Blue Jay: 2

Chino: 22

Chino Hills: 25

Colton: 12

Crestline: 1

Fontana: 81

Fort Irwin: 1

Grand Terrace: 3

Hesperia: 21

Highland: 22

Joshua Tree: 1

Loma Linda: 13

Mentone: 4

Montclair: 7

Morongo Valley: 3

Oak Hills: 2

Ontario: 31

Phelan: 1

Rancho Cucamonga: 46

Redlands: 44

Rialto: 27

Rimforest: 1

Running Springs: 2

San Bernardino: 48

Undetermined: 34

Upland: 21

Victorville: 25

Wrightwood: 1

Yucaipa: 100

Yucca Valley: 3

Cases by Age Range:

0 to 17 = 7

18 to 49 = 279

50 to 64 = 189

65 + = 165

Unknown = 1

The cases are broken down by gender: