Three more San Bernardino County Sheriff deputies test positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced that three additional employees tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the department, one of the employees was a detective. The detective was off work over the last two weeks with flu-like symptoms.

The other two cases were professional staff employees, one assigned to corrections and one assigned to a patrol station in an administrative position. They had also been off with flu-like symptoms before getting tested.

All three employees are doing well and recovering, according to the department.

Department officials are investigating how the employees were exposed to the virus.

The involved employees’ work areas were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

Out of respect for the confidentiality of the employees, no further details regarding their identity or medical treatment will be released.

There have been a total of eight San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department employees who have tested positive for coronavirus since March 23.