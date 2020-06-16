Palm Springs police officer tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

An officer with the Palm Springs Police Department tested positive for the coronavirus, the department announced on Tuesday.

The department was notified of the positive test over the weekend.

According to an news release by the department, the officer is assigned to the graveyard patrol unit working from 9 p.m. - 7 a.m. The officer learned of their exposure while at work.

PSPD confirmed the officer is ill and recovering.

Nine officers who had contact with the infected officer will also be quarantined out of an abundance of caution.

PSPD has reached out to all people who may have had contact with the officer to inform them of the officer's status.

"Our officers come to work every day knowing the danger they face with COVID 19. They do so out of commitment and responsibility to the community they serve. The quarantine of 10 officers has a significant impact to our overall operations. However, our agency has prepared for the loss of an entire shift and has made contingencies in staffing that will allow us to continue to serve the public without interruption." - PSPD news release

