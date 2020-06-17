Cathedral City votes to require the use of face coverings until September 30

Coronavirus

Cathedral City councilmembers voted to approve an emergency order which mandates the use of face coverings and social distancing until September 30, unless it is extended or rescinded.

The order includes fines that range from $100 to $500 depending on how many times a person is found violating the order.

Face coverings and social distancing are required while in public, including all essential workers, with the following exceptions:

When at home

Driving alone in the car or with members of their household

Children under the age of 2 years

While outdoors and/or exercising outdoors as long as you practice social distancing of at least 6 feet between others and have a face covering readily accessible if you encounter others and are unable to social distance. (walking, hiking, golfing, etc.)

Those who have a medical condition that prevents the use of a facial covering and certified by a medical professional.

Businesses in the city are also required to:

Require all employees, contractors, owners, and volunteers to wear a face covering at the workplace

Inform customers to wear a face covering – including posting signs and advising those standing in line

Take reasonable steps to keep people who are not wearing a face covering from entering the business

Refuse service to anyone not wearing a face covering

Face coverings are defined as dense fabric without holes, bandanas, neck gaiter, or other fabric face coverings.

