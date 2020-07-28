Riverside County reports 723 new coronavirus cases, 312 recoveries

Coronavirus

Cases Changes Today

There were 723 new cases reported since Monday across Riverside County. This brings the total amount of cases up to 35,910.

Last four Tuesday case totals:

June 29 - 17,296

July 7 - 21,101

July 14 - 26,481

July 21 - 30,890

The doubling rate was at 26.7 days as of July 27. This is the total number of days it takes for the number of cases to double.

Officials project that by August 5, there will be 13,883 new cases bringing the total to 45,865 cases.

On Monday, county health officials announced that they estimate that more than 100,000 residents may have been infected with the virus. This comes after preliminary results of the COVID-19 antibody testing study.

Full Details: Health officials estimate more than 100K in Riverside County may have been infected with coronavirus

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 1 more death over the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths is now at 672.

12,489 patients have recovered, an increase of 312 since Monday. 361,065 tests have been conducted so far.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalized patients continued to decrease. There was one less patient in the hospital for coronavirus today.

There are currently 487 patients with coronavirus in the hospital.

3 patients are from correctional facilities and 1 is from Imperial County as of July 27, according to the Emergency Management Department.

There was also a continued decrease in the number of coronavirus patients admitted to the ICU. The county reported 3 fewer patients admitted into the ICU today.

There are now 143 patients in the ICU.

Last Tuesday, a medical military team was sent to Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage after the hospital reached "virtually" 100% staffing and 80% bed usage.

"We had peaked at over 90 patients in the hospital and are now down about 70 patients in the hospital with COVID at the moment," Williamson told News Channel 3's Peter Daut on Tuesday.

The latest graph showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued sharp decline in bed usage.

COACHELLA VALLEY NUMBERS

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Indio has 2,532 cases and 56 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 7/28/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 91

Deaths: 3

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 30

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,287

Deaths: 16

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 1,873

Deaths: 16

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 28

Deaths: 2

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 683

Deaths: 11

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 34

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 143

Deaths: 0

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 34

Deaths: 1

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 2,532

Deaths: 56

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 568

Deaths: 14

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 297

Deaths: 7

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 97

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 231

Deaths: 2

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 759

Deaths: 39

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 718

Deaths: 25

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 184

Deaths: 15

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 26

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 125

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 140

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 285 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 207 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,236 cases in the state's jails

Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you