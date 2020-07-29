San Bernardino County reports 2,347 new coronavirus cases

Coronavirus

San Bernardino County officially surpassed 30,000 total cases on Wednesday after the county reported 2,347 new coronavirus cases.

Wednesday's cases are the highest daily increase in the county since the pandemic started. Health officials write the spike in new cases today was caused by a backlog of cases over the past several days which caused a large amount of data to be entered into the database.

The total amount of cases in San Bernardino is now 32,309.

San Bernardino also reported 24 additional deaths today bringing the total up to 419.

245,938 tests have been conducted so far. 21,501 patients have recovered from the virus.

There are currently 595 patients with coronavirus hospitalized across the county. It's 14 fewer patients than there were on Tuesday.

179 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, down 16 compared to Tuesday. There are currently 210 available ICU beds. The county also has a 50% ventilator utilization rate.

We are still waiting on today's update for coronavirus data in Riverside County.

