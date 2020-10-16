Riverside County confirms two more coronavirus cases at CVUSD offices

Coronavirus

Riverside University Health System - Public Health has confirmed two more coronavirus cases in an outbreak at the Coachella Valley Unified School District administrative building.

Jose Arballo Jr, senior public information specialist for the county, said the latest two cases were district office staff.

This brings the number of confirmed cases from the CVUSD outbreak up to seven. Arballo said the county believes the first cases at the district offices were reported during the first week of October.

CVUSD Superintendent Maria Gandera told News Channel 3 that the district was first notified of a case amongst the special education department on Oct. 4. That employee was last onsite on Oct. 2

Gandera has said there could be at least 8 staff members who have contracted the virus.

Coachella Valley Teacher's Association president Carissa Carrera said she's "lost count" of how many cases there are – possibly up to 10 so far, she said.

Arballo said that the employees who tested positive were not around students.

The CVUSD offices will be closed until Oct. 26 for extensive cleaning and sanitization. Staff will be working from home during that time.

Meal distribution will continue next week and while district officials say they hope the impact to distance learning will be minimal, the wifi buses that park in neighborhoods with poor connectivity to provide internet access will be disabled through the closure.

