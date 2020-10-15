CVUSD closing district offices until Oct. 26 for cleaning following coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

Offices at the Coachella Valley Unified School District building in Thermal will be closed for nearly a week and a half for cleaning and sanitizing following an outbreak of coronavirus cases among staff, Superintendent Dr. Maria Gandera wrote in an email obtained by News Channel 3.

According to Gandera that the district office complex will be shut down until Monday, October 26.

"During the closure period, we will follow our off-site business continuity plan to provide support services to the greatest extent possible," Gandera wrote.

Gandera noted that the district's virtual learning plan will continue as scheduled and meal distribution will resume next week.

CVUSD's wifi buses will not be available for students until Oct. 26. These are school buses that are parked in neighborhoods to provide internet access for students that need it the most.

The district first became aware of positive cases among staff on Oct. 4, when a staff member in the special education department at the District Office tested positive for COVID-19. Gandera said that staff member was last on-site on Oct. 2.

The Riverside County Department of Public Health has confirmed at least five cases at the district building since the outbreak first started. Gandera says there could be at least 8 positive cases, while the teacher's association thinks it could be closer to 9 or 10.

The county confirmed that the infected employees were not around students.

The district also has an employee die. The employee was identified by CVUSD and family as Adrian Munoz.

County health officials say Munoz's death is believed to have been related to coronavirus, however, reiterated that it is not related to the recent outbreak.

Adrian Munoz

We are awaiting additional information on the closure from CVUSD. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.