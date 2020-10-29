Riverside County needs to test 52,500 people a week for COVID-19 in order to move to next reopening tier

Coronavirus

Riverside County will need to tests at least 52,500 people a week in order to move out of the state's most restrictive tier of reopening.

County officials say that number of tested will allow health experts to identify hotspots of community spread and isolate those who may or may not have symptoms and are unknowingly spreading the disease.

Testing also has an effect on the county's adjusted case rate, which is currently keeping the county from being able to allow many businesses and services to reopen indoors. The county's current adjusted case rate is 10.1%. The adjusted case rate needs to be below 7% to meet the state's metrics.

The county has a 5.6% positivity rate and a 7.4% health equity rate, both in the red tier of reopening.

According to county officials, testing 52,500 people a week would help the county's case rate, enough to move back into the red tier of reopening. This would see restaurants, gyms, places of worship, movie theaters once again be able to operate indoors.

Officials ask that if you haven't been tested in a while or have never been tested for COVID, to do so now.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

County officials revealed on Thursday that the hours at the Indio testing site will be expanded. Starting Tuesday, the hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Do your part, so so businesses can reopen in Riverside County:

Get a no-cost to you PCR swab test from your doctor or schedule an appointment with Riverside County by by calling (800) 945-6171 or visit http://gettested.ruhealth.org. Mobile testing locations are being schedule near you over the next few weeks.

Wear a facial covering when around others outside of your household.

Social distance by at least 6 feet from others outside of your household.

Disinfect often touched items, such as your smartphone, door handles, and light switches.

Wash or sanitize your hands often especially before eating and drinking.

