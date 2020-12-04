San Bernardino County officially passes 100,000 total coronavirus cases

Coronavirus

On Friday, San Bernardino County officially surpassed 100,000 total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March. According to data by John Hopkins, San Bernardino County is now the 10th county in the United States to pass 100,000 cases.

This comes amid a surge in cases that has seen the county break several day-to-day case increase records over the past month.

Data courtesy of John Hopkins University

Before the start of November, San Bernardino County trailed Riverside County in total cases. That changed on November 18 at around 77,000 cases.

Since then, San Bernardino has continued to pull away from Riverside. The two counties are separated by 13,000 cases.

San Bernardino County has reported that 90,220 of those cases have been resolved, which the county describes as "where 10 or more days have passed since the start of symptoms, or since the individual had a positive COVID-19 test (and is not deceased)."

Confirmed cases by age in San Bernardino County (As of Dec. 4, 2020)

Riverside County has nearly 300 more COVID-related deaths than San Bernardino County. As of Dec. 4, Riverside County has reported 1,472 deaths while San Bernardino has reported 1,175.

San Bernardino County has reported its highest number of hospitalizations and patients in the ICU, however, there appears to still be enough beds to take in patients.

