Watch: Riverside County’s weekly coronavirus update

Riverside County reported 6,741 new cases, 13 deaths, 121 more hospitalizations, 14 ICUs, and 774 recoveries since Friday.

This comes as the county's ICU bed availability dropped to 0%.

According to the spokesperson for Tenet Healthcare, which covers Desert Regional and JFK Memorial Hospital, rooms will start being converted to create additional ICU space.

In addition, Eisenhower Health broke its record for most COVID patients.

A little bit of good news, however, as the county announced on Monday that the first shipment of the COVID vaccine will arrive on Friday.

"This is a turning point in the pandemic and we are looking forward to a time in the not-to-distant future when we can vaccinate tens of thousands of our neighbors against this virus," said said Kim Saruwatari, the county's director of Public Health.

